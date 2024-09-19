Excise department eases new car registration process for citizens

ISLAMABAD: In a move to curb the agent mafia and offer better services to citizens, the Excise and Taxation Department introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The process of buying and registering a new car has become more convenient, as according to the new guidelines, if a vehicle owner cannot personally attend the Excise Office for registration or transfer the vehicle, they can authorize another person through an authorization letter or biometric verification, ensuring a secure process.

Biometric verification is also mandatory for those collecting the registration card on behalf of the owner.

In an effort to further streamline the process, the Excise Department has introduced a Doorstep Policy, offering vehicle registration and transfer services at home or office.

Additionally, mobile vans are now stationed at key locations like markets and parks, providing registration services on the spot.

Citizens can also apply for registration online, and are reminded to request a challan ticket for government fees, which will detail all charges involved.

For further assistance, the Excise Office has set up a helpline at 051-111-383-383, available from 8 AM to 4 PM on working days.

Director Excise Bilal Azam has urged citizens to take full advantage of these new facilities for a hassle-free registration process.