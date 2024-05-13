Excise dept intensify crackdown against tax defaulters

30.9 C
KARACHI: The Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles in Karachi, aiming to enforce compliance with registration and tax requirements, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the campaign, a total of 1,105 vehicles underwent thorough inspections, leading to the seizure of documents for 119 vehicles, meanwhile, 11 vehicle owners promptly settled their taxes online.

The Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon, commended the Excise Department officers for their effective campaign implementation.

Emphasizing the need to hasten the operations to give results, Memon reiterated the campaign’s objective of ensuring adherence to registration and tax obligations.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of accountability and responsibility among vehicle owners, Memon underscored the importance of tax compliance and public road safety.

He stated that the Government of Sindh remains dedicated to upholding tax regulations and safeguarding the public welfare.

