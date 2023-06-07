Excise dept shares vehicle’s details of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad excise department shared details of vehicles registered in the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi’s name, ARY News reported.

As per details, the excise department also shared the details of former SAPM Shehzad Akbar, and Zulfi Bukhari’s registered vehicles to National Accountability (NAB) in the 190 million pound NCA scandal.

The record of the registered vehicles was provided to NAB which stated that one 1300CC vehicle is registered against the PTI chief’s name, Zulfi Bukhari has one 5000CC, while Shehzad Akbar has three vehicles which are registered in Islamabad.

The excise department record shows that there is no vehicle registered against Bushra Bibi and Farhat Shehzadi in Islamabad.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, submitted her response to a notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

In the written response to accountability watchdog, the former premier’s wife claimed that she did not have “any information about the £190 million case and settlement between the United Kingdom’s (UK) National Crime Agency and property tycoon”.

£190 million NCA scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.