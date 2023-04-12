Exclusive: What was there in Panama JIT Volume 10?

ISLAMABAD: Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ejaz Afzal revealed the content of volume 10 of the JIT report in panama case in exclusive interview with ARY News.

نوازشریف کیخلاف بننے والی جے آئی ٹی کے والیم 10 میں کیا تھا؟ اے آر وائی نیوز نے پتہ لگالیا! اہم تفصیلات سامنے آگئیں#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ibbuiU2kOC — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 12, 2023

As per details, Justice Ejaz Afzal said that volume 10 of the JIT; constituted to probe the Panama case against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has the evidence of Sharif family’s financial matters with other countries.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said that volume 10 of the JIT has nothing against the state. He further said that he sent an observation that the JIT members suggested by the government are under their influence so how can the judges trust them, the registrar should have asked for the names of JIT in writing but he communicated via Whatsapp instead.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar had termed the Qatari letter and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the national assembly, wrong and had already declared him accused in the first verdict of the Panama case, Justice Ejaz added.

He stated that during the hearing, the matter of Iqama and company was unveiled and the PML-N counsel accepted it. Nawaz Sharif was getting salary in his account but he did not mention it because according to the law the candidate has to submit asset details by June of the last year.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accepted he was getting a salary on June 2012. If he would have stated that he forgot to mention it in the asset details then the court could have considered it.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-judge Supreme Court bench disqualified the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a unanimous verdict in the Panamagate case.

