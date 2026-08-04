KARACHI: Counterfeit Rs 5,000 currency notes are in circulation across Karachi markets, and traders and businessmen have been advised to exercise caution when handling these bills, ARY News reported.

Reports about the spread of fake Rs 5,000 notes in Karachi markets have surfaced, raising serious concerns among both traders and the general public.

Fraudsters are using various tactics to deceive citizens and business owners by handing them fake Rs 5,000 notes.

Speaking on the issue, President of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA), Rizwan Irfan, stated that several instances of businessmen receiving counterfeit Rs 5,000 notes have been reported in the Karachi Electronics Market, causing widespread concern and anxiety.

Rizwan Irfan has advised both the public and business communities to inspect Rs 5,000 notes carefully during daily transactions and purchases.

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He urged everyone to remain vigilant to prevent financial loss.