Expected petrol price in Pakistan after October 1

ISLAMABAD: The petrol price is likely to be reduced for the Oct 1-15 period as the interim government planned to provide a slight relief to the inflation-hit public.

According to sources, the petrol price could come down by Rs15-19 per litre in the upcoming review and HSD by Rs9-12 per litre if the government decides to maintain the petroleum levy at Rs50 per litre.

However, if the finance ministry increases the levy by Rs5 per litre, the diesel price would be cut by Rs5-8 per litre.

The expected price drop would be the first decrease in two months.

The prices of the two essential fuels were last cut in mid-July when petrol was reduced by Rs9 per litre to Rs253 and diesel by Rs7 per litre to Rs253.50 by Pakistan govt.

On Sept 15, the Pakistan government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price reached Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.