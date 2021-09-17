CM Sindh orders inquiry into tender for ‘expensive school furniture’

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed an inquiry into a scandal regarding a tender for the purchase of expensive furniture for schools in the province highlighted by Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister directed the Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah to look into the quality and price of the furniture provided to the schools and submit a report in three days.

Any progress on the provision of the tender would be based on the finding of the report.

On September 15, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that tender for the purchase of furniture termed expensive by Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh was approved when Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah held the education portfolio.

The issue was raised by Haleem Adil Shaikh, who said that the provincial government purchased 16,000 pieces of school furniture for over Rs29,000 as compared to its market value of Rs5,000.

Addressing the matter in a joint presser, Education Minister Sardar Shah said that the issue came to his knowledge two days back and he then approached Saeed Ghani for understanding the entire issue.

Saeed Ghani while giving an explanation of the issue said that the first tender for the school furniture was awarded during Sardar Shah’s tenure, however, it was cancelled owing to some anomalies.

The matter remained pending and when a fresh tender was awarded, the chief minister was incharge of the education portfolio, he said while apparently indirectly blaming Murad Ali Shah. “I took charge of the ministry after the tender was awarded,” he said.