Experts advise vaccination to avoid severe Covid disease

LAHORE: The Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) has said that Covid-19 vaccination will protect people against severe disease, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CEAG Chairman Prof Mahmood Shaukat was addressing a press conference over the surge in cases of Omicron variant of the disease.

Dr Mahmood Shaukat said that the Covid vaccination will help to save people from severe disease with comparatively mild symptoms. “Most of the patients will only feel symptoms of common cold,” the doctor said.

“We have sufficient hospital beds and Oxygen are available. People should follow the precautionary measures to avoid infection,” Dr Shaukat said.

“The disease also infecting young people,” he further said.

The experts in the country have stressed for maximum vaccination to curb the infections.

According to the Sindh health department, the positivity ratio has reached 9.23 percent, a day after it was reported at 8.91 percent, showing an alarming surge of around 0.5 percent in a day.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

According to the Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO), 36 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant in the previous 24 hours, taking the capital’s tally to 177.

Separately, the Punjab health department said 42 more people were found infected with Omicron in Lahore.

