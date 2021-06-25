NA discusses details of Rs2.6tr earmarked for expenditure in FY22 budget

ISLAMABAD: The details of Rs2.6 trillion earmarked in the budget for the expenditure throughout the fiscal year 2022 have been presented on Friday for debate in the National Assembly however, no slashes can materialize in the budget, ARY News reported.

Rs3.4 billion out of this bill have been set aside for expenses to be incurred by Pakistan Post with pensions, gratuity and allowances.

For miscellaneous heads of outlays, Rs19.25 billion have been laid aside in the budget. For all Pakistani foreign missions, Rs406.7 million have been saved.

About Rs297 million have been appropriated for litigation and adjudication expenses while Rs2.3 billion are Rs2.1 billion are reserved for National assembly and Senate expenses respectively.

For the servicing of development debts availed and for advances of projects, a sum of Rs237 billion has been marked, budget document details said.

Separately for the repayment of other external debts, Rs302.5 billion are laid aside as well.

For the expenses of Islamabad High Court, Rs1.8 billion have been reserved and for elections, Rs3.82 billion are earmarked.