EXPLAINER: What if emergency is proclaimed in Pakistan?

Following the unceremonious arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the unfolding of countrywide unrest and vandalism pushed the incumbent coalition government to the brink of contemplating the proclamation of emergency as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, except with new caveats after the 18th amendment.

However, one wonders how one’s life would be affected if emergency was proclaimed. Let’s understand this in the light of law, interpretations, news events, history.

ALSO WATCH: Working Class Hero: Karachi labourers fare worse than Chicagoans in 1886?

For more videos, documentary reports, and feature stories, visit ARY STORIES website; Facebook page; YouTube page; and Instagram page.