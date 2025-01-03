Explosion hits police station in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An explosion hit a police station in the I-9 area of the federal capital, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of Friday when some explosive material caused a blast at the outer wall of the I-9 police station. Officials said that no one was injured in the explosion.

According to reports, a duty officer at the police station heard the sound of a blast late at night. At first, the officer ignored the incident, considering it as just the sound of a tyre bursting.

But when police officers investigated the scene in the morning, they realized it was actually an explosion caused by some explosive material.

The police collected the evidence from the scene and found metal pieces near the wall. Further investigation is being carried out.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this happened in Islamabad, as back in 2022, there was a suicide attack in the I-10 area that killed at least one policeman and injured several others.

READ: POLICEMAN MARTYRED, SEVERAL INJURED IN ISLAMABAD SUICIDE ATTACK

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) today has apprehended two suspected terrorists near Al-Manzar area in Hyderabad.

According to CTD officials, the suspects were planning to target the vehicles of the Rangers in the area.

During the operation, two hand grenades and other explosive materials were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The terrorists have been identified as Taj Muhammad and Perel, says CTD in charge.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover further details about the suspects’ plans and affiliations.