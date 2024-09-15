Explosion outside house in Karachi’s Landhi Area

KARACHI: An explosion occurred outside a house near Future Mor in Karachi’s Landhi area, police reported, however, no injuries or fatalities were reported from the incident.

According to the police, there are shrapnel marks on one of the walls near the explosion site, indicating a possible explosion. The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the area is safe.

Police officials stated that they are conducting further investigations to determine the cause and nature of the explosion. They said that only the Bomb Disposal Squad can provide a definitive conclusion about the incident.