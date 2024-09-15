web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Explosion outside house in Karachi’s Landhi Area

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An explosion occurred outside a house near Future Mor in Karachi’s Landhi area, police reported, however, no injuries or fatalities were reported from the incident.

According to the police, there are shrapnel marks on one of the walls near the explosion site, indicating a possible explosion. The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the area is safe.

Police officials stated that they are conducting further investigations to determine the cause and nature of the explosion. They said that only the Bomb Disposal Squad can provide a definitive conclusion about the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.