Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion attracts 550,000 visitors

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has so far attracted 550,000 visitors since its opening 82 days ago, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, he said around 100 business and thematic events and daily cultural performances representing different regions of Pakistan were held at the Pakistan Pavilion during this exciting journey.

In order to boost tourism, Abdul Razak Dawood said a new campaign was launched using an artificial intelligence (AI) interactive screen for the visitors to apprise them on tour operators in Pakistan so they can plan their visits.

“Pakistan Pavilion will continue to provide the impetus to our tourism, business opportunities and, above all, the brand image of our beloved country,” he maintained.

