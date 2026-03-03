Kuwait bans food exports

Kuwait has banned the export of all food commodities in an effort to safeguard domestic supplies and stabilise prices. The temporary ban will remain in effect for one month from the date of its issuance.

The decision was issued by the Minister for Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, Osama Boodai.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the export of all types of food commodities is prohibited unless prior written approval is obtained from the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry also warned that anyone who violates this decision will be subject to the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. (10) of 1979.

In a separate decision, the minister also ordered the fixing of selling prices for all food commodities as part of broader efforts to curb price fluctuations.

The Ministry of Commerce affirmed that it will continue monitoring the markets and take all necessary legal measures against violators to ensure price stability and protect consumer rights.

Kuwait Airport begins recovery after drone attack

KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport recovery efforts have begun to resume normal operations following a drone strike, which caused limited damage to airport facilities, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed.

The incident took place two days ago, according to a statement from Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority. All relevant state agencies swiftly mobilized to secure the site and ensure the safety of staff and passengers.