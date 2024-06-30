Exporters to get tax refunds within three days: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Sunday announced tax refunds to exporters within three days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here finance minister said that the PSDP has been slashed, the ministers are not getting salaries.

He thanked 42,000 new retailers for registering themselves and said that they will be taxed from July 1st (tomorrow).

He said that non-filers should not exist. “In this particular budget, we have taken it to the punitive level so as to make the non-filers to file their taxes.”

The finance minister said: “The IMF programme is our assurance in terms of macro stability it will be difficult to reform in absence of macro-economic stability”.

The minister said he was clear-headed and would ensure that the government works to lessen the burden on the common people and businesses in the coming days by curbing leakages and improving the management system.

He said the government measures have improved the economy. “I’m very optimistic that we’ll be able to take it through the finish line for an Extended Fund Programme which is going to be larger and longer in nature.”