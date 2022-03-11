Extinct bat specie rediscovered after 40 years

A critically endangered bat that was not seen in 40 YEARS and feared to be extinct has been discovered in a cave in Rwanda, Africa.

According to Daily Mail, the surprising and astonishing discovery of the bat was made in a cave at Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda.

Two Hill’s horseshoe bats, which haven’t been seen since 1981, were found by scientists in a cave in the Nyungwe National Park, in Nyungwe.

Also Read: ‘The Batman’ to get a spin-off sequel with ‘The Penguin’

The discovered bat belongs to a critically endangered species that was last seen in 1981. The bat looks very distinct due to its unusually big ears and a horseshoe-shaped nose.

New audio reveals the first-ever recording of the bat species’ echolocation call. Echolocation is a technique used to determine the location of objects using reflected sound.

This bat species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list and had been considered extinct prior to its surprising rediscovery.

The research team said that “Rediscovering Hill’s horseshoe bat was incredible – it’s astonishing to think that we’re the first people to see this bat in so long.”

Comments