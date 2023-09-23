Extortionist group collecting funds for outlawed TTP arrested

ISLAMABAD: The arrested accused affiliated with the group – who allegedly collected extortion money for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – confirmed backing outlawed TTP by different means

the presence of the commanders in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the security agencies have successfully apprehended the active members of a group involved in collecting extortion money on behalf of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The arrested was made upon intelligence information, while during the interrogation, the culprits disclose that they were backing the outlawed TTP by different means, including assisting in extortion activities.

The arrested culprits also confirmed the presence of banned TTP commanders in Afghanistan, stated that the outlawed TTP commander Abdul Raziq is currently in Afghanistan and used to give instructions through WhatsApp.

The arrested suspect further revealed that the outlawed TTP commander Abdul Raziq requested the videos of shops and residences from Afghanistan and demand extortion payments. In case of non-payment or delay, he would threaten for life or abduction.

To curb the extortion and criminal elements, the law enforcement agencies are taking comprehensive measures to protect its citizens .