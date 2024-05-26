Extreme hot weather spell continues in most plains of country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast scorching hot weather in most of the plains in Pakistan with dusty winds at noon on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s most districts will experience searing hot weather, while Karachi and other coastal areas of the province will be hot and humid with gusty winds, according to the Met Office.

The weather in Gilgit Baltistan will partly cloudy and rainfall with wind and thunderstorm at some areas of the region.

Most districts of southern Khyber Pakthunkhwa would experience extremely hot weather and likely rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Malakand and Kohistan regions.

An extremely hot weather will continue in most plains of Punjab with gusty winds and dust storms, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast.

In the ongoing heatwave in the country temperatures mostly remained above 40 Celsius, while Sukkur and Dadu districts had temperatures as high as 50 Celsius.

In Balochistan, Sibi was the hottest district with maximum temperature between 47 to 49 Celsius.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The temperature is expected to hit 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in at least two cities in the southern province of Sindh.