Eyes gouged out: Woman’s murder shocks the whole village

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a woman’s eyes were gouged out and the whole village was shocked by this brutal murder.

A 45-year-old woman who was identified as Sulekha Devi from the Indian state of Bihar was brutally murdered by unidentified persons.

The alleged murderer gouged out her eyes, cut off her breasts, and mutilated her private parts before killing her with a sharp weapon. The heart-wrenching incident took place when the woman was working in her field.

Earlier, the woman’s husband and her brother-in-law were also murdered and the accused who allegedly murdered her husband was released on bail last year.

The police officials said that the motive behind the murder is suspected to be a land dispute but police are carrying out an investigation.

The horrific murder shocked the entire community and the residents along with the victim’s family staged a protest by blocking the main Highway.

In a separate incident, the discovery of a 16-year-old’s bruised and naked body triggered outpourings of grief and anger in Himachal Pradesh, a northern state with some of India’s lowest rates of sexual violence.

Indian police arrested a key suspect in the gang rape and murder of a teenage girl near the hill resort of Shimla, shocking a small community where such brutal violence is rare.

An autopsy confirmed the girl — whose body was found in a forest two days after she was allegedly kidnapped on her way home from school — was gang raped and murdered by strangulation.