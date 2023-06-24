30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

F-16 training for Ukraine pilots could start in July

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Ukraine’s defence minister said on Saturday that an international programme to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets could begin next month.

Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Moscow’s aerial dominance.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine.

In comments published to an official military platform on Saturday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he hoped training would begin as soon as the programme, which is currently being drawn up, is approved.

“The designated persons have been identified, the programme will be prescribed by the beginning of July, it will be announced, (and) I can optimistically say that training will begin in July already,” he said.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told Reuters earlier this month that training could begin as soon as this summer.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.