‘F1’ director discusses Brad Pitt-led sequel plans

‘F1: The Movie,’ starring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, opened to a smashing response at the box office as it is set to score the biggest opening for Apple Studios.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the race drama is racing towards $55.6 million in its US opening weekend.

‘F1: The movie’ sees Brad Pitt playing a driver, Sonny Hayes, who comes out of retirement to mentor a young hotshot portrayed by Damson Idris. Co-stars include Hollywood actors Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.

Portions of the film were shot during real-life F1 events in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and other Grand Prix stops.

The ending scene of the film led several fans to anticipate that Joseph Kosinski might be thinking about developing a sequel to further expand the story of Sonny Hayes.

The final scenes of the film show Brad Pitt’s character travelling to Baja, Mexico, to inquire about the dune races.

Speaking about the scene, Kosinski said, “For him [Hayes], it’s just, what’s the next challenge? What’s the next mountain to climb? And Baja is something that’s completely different than Formula One and would be a really fun adventure to see him on.”

When asked about a potential sequel to ‘F1: The movie,’ Joseph Kosinski acknowledged that he had a couple of ideas for a follow-up to the original.

“But that’s up to the audience to decide if they want to see it. I loved working with this group of people. I loved creating our own Formula One team. I’d love to see what’s up next for APXGP and Sonny Hayes,” the filmmaker added.