‘F1’ director shares his idea to reunite Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in sequel

‘F1’ movie director Joseph Kosinski has revealed his dream of reuniting Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a sequel.

Kosinski, who directed the blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ is also developing a third film of the franchise with Cruise.

Having directed both Hollywood stars, the ‘F1’ movie director has now expressed his wish to bring in Tom Cruise for a ‘Days of Thunder’ crossover.

“Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] ‘Days of Thunder’ character, we find out that he and [Brad Pitt’s] Sonny Hayes have a past,” Joseph Kosinski said about his idea of the film.

He said, “They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on ‘Interview With a Vampire’ that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?”

His comments are not surprising, as years before the ‘F1’ movie, Kosinski tried to develop ‘Ford v Ferrari’ with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

According to Joseph Kosinski, the film would have shown the Hollywood stars doing all of their racing stunts.

However, the idea was shelved after the studio refused to approve his desired budget for the film.

Later, filmmaker James Mangold made ‘Ford v Ferrari’ with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

“Yeah, I got close with that. But yeah, you know, everything worked out for the best. I got to do ‘F1.’ But anything’s possible,” he said about his idea for the film.

It is worth noting here that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise starred together once in 1994’s horror classic ‘Interview With the Vampire.’

The ‘Top Gun’ recently took fans by surprise when he appeared alongside Brad Pitt at the London Premiere of the ‘F1’ movie.