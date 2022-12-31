Facebook friend dupes woman of Rs20 lac

A woman was duped into paying Rs 20 lacs by a Facebook friend who claimed to be a UK citizen.

The incident occurred in India’s Punjab state where a woman in Amritsar has been tricked into paying Rs 20 lac by a male “friend” on Facebook

The accused and Manpreet Kaur became friends on Facebook a few months back. He also assured the woman that he would soon come to India to meet her.

Manpreet was informed by the man that he had sent her a gift from the UK that she needed to collect from Customs by paying Rs 20 lacs. Later, on the pretence of getting the gift released from Customs, the accused deceived the woman into paying the aforementioned sum.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

