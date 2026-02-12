How to Animate Your Profile Picture on Facebook

Facebook has introduced new tools powered by Meta AI to make it simpler and more enjoyable to express your genuine self through Feed posts, Stories, images, and profile pictures.

Users can now animate their profile pictures, transforming a static image into a fun animation in a matter of seconds. Depending on theur mood, they can use predefined animations such as natural, party hat, confetti, wave, and heart to bring the user image to life. To help users celebrate special occasions and seasonal moments, Meta will be adding more animation options throughout the year. For the best results, the app suggests utilising an image of a single person facing the camera with their face clearly visible and no other objects in their hands. Users have the option of choosing images to animate directly from their camera roll or from images they have already posted to Facebook, and they can watch these animations on their profile or share them to the Feed.

Furthermore, the Restyle feature allows users to alter an image’s appearance in Facebook Stories and Memories by utilizing pre-made style options or creating their own text-based AI prompt. In Stories, Facebook also suggests Memories with Restyle alternatives to help users’ past moments stand out. Users can choose from styles like anime or illustrated, moods such as glowy, lighting like ethereal, colours like cool or pink, and backdrops such as beach or cityscape after posting a picture to Stories or viewing Memories. Additionally, Meta AI can be used to alter the photo exactly as users like.

Text posts are a fantastic way to express users’ thoughts, and now they can graphically match that intensity. To make Feed text posts more entertaining and expressive, Meta is progressively introducing the option to add an animated backdrop. When making a new text post in the Feed, tap the rainbow A icon to select from multiple still and animated backgrounds like falling leaves or ocean waves. Meta will also introduce seasonal backgrounds in the future so that posts feel timely, festive, and more engaging. These new features make it simple to express oneself in entertaining and original ways, allowing users to create something worth sharing and interacting with among their Facebook friends.