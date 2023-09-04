Facebook love: Filipino girl marries Pakistani friend via video call

LARKANA: Another Facebook friend turned into marriage as a man hailing from Sindh’s Larkana married to a Filipino girl on a video call.

Oshaq, a resident of Ghazi Abbas Colony, got married to a Filipino girl, Mikona over a video call. The nikah ceremony took place at a local hotel where relatives, friends and his family participated.

In the ceremony, the Filipino girl Mikona was married through a video call.

Oshaq said a year ago he and Mikona became friends after contact on Facebook. Mikona did not want to come to Pakistan and he was not getting a Philippines visa without nikkah, Oshaq stated the reason behind online nikkah.

Read more: Indian man marries Pakistani woman online with all rituals

Last month, an Indian man and a Pakistani woman tied the knot online after the bride failed to obtain an Indian visa on time.

The special online Nikah took place in Jodhpur. All the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually and a Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: “Qabool Hai”.

In this unique wedding, Arbaaz and Ameena’s family members performed online rituals. Both families were connected through video conference, who congratulated each other after the completion of nikkah.