Facebook updates monetisation guidelines to curb unoriginal content

CALIFORNIA: Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, has announced a comprehensive update to its Facebook monetisation policy 2025, which aims to curb the circulation of unoriginal and spammy content across the platform.



The new Facebook monetisation policy 2025 will penalise accounts that repeatedly share videos, images, or text without making meaningful improvements or providing proper attribution.

According to Meta, the initiative is structured to improve user experience by reducing spam in news feeds and ensuring that original creators receive proper visibility and credit.

Accounts found guilty of reposting content without permission or major change will face consequences for unreal content, including suspension from monetisation programs and lower distribution of their posts.

Meta has already taken action against over 500,000 accounts in the first half of 2025 for spam behaviour and fake engagement tactics. Additionally, more than 10 million imitator profiles have been removed.

To support real creators, Meta is checking another feature that links identical content back to its source, letting viewers discover and engage with authentic material.

The company emphasised that creators who add commentary, reactions, or unique perspectives to reposted content will not be penalised under the new rules.

The Facebook monetisation policy 2025 will be announced slowly over the coming months. While the update currently applies only to Facebook, Meta has not yet announced similar changes for other platforms, i.e Instagram or Threads.

Meta has advised creators to refrain from using third-party watermarks, avoid excessive hashtag use, and ensure that any reused content includes meaningful edits such as voiceovers or commentary. Failure to obey may result in demonetisation and limited reach.

This policy change reflects similar measures applied by YouTube, which has recently revised its monetisation guidelines to address the proliferation of mass-produced and AI-generated content.

Meta’s action indicates a wider industry trend that emphasises the importance of originality and quality in digital content creation.