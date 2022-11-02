Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram restored after global outage

Social media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have been restored after an outage that disabled Meta-owned platforms for thousands of users across the world — including Pakistan.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, the platforms were hit by outages on Wednesday evening after thousands of users across the world were unable to use the applications.

The reports, issued by the Downdetector, stated that Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram went down after 5pm, while #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Soon after the disruption, #WhatsAppDown starts trending on Twitter, with hundreds of memes flooding the internet. However, after a while, some users reported being able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp.

The outage comes just two days after Instagram went down for users across the globe and was restored hours after.

Instagram said it was looking into an issue that has prevented thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing platform, with several of them complaining about their accounts being suspended.

Read More: WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models

However, the spokesperson did not comment on suspension of accounts. Several Instagram users have tweeted that the application asked for email id and phone number to access their suspended account.

Last week, WhatsApp was down for two hours in a global outage. WaBetaInfo, an online platform that tracks updates to WhatsApp, said the outage was caused due to server issues.

Comments