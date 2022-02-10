Muskan Khan: Viral hijab girl attacked by propagandists in India

The social media outlets are using pictures of a woman wearing western clothes to claim that she is the Indian Muslim girl Muskan Khan who stood up to an extremist mob for defending her right to wear a hijab.

According to a report, extremist social media outlets in India are using the picture.

In the picture, the woman on the top is that of Najma Nazeer Chikkanarale, a Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka’s member while the hijab-wearing Muskan Khan’s picture was on the bottom.

They claim the two women are the same. An Indian news agency reached out to the secular group’s member who confirmed that the picture was hers.

Their actions not only spreads disinformation but also attempts to defame the Muslim girl. It can also result in religious riots.

Who is Muskan Khan?

Indian woman Muskan, who was heckled by a mob outside a college in India over wearing a hijab, has remained steadfast against the extremists and said that she was not worried or scared by them.

She spoke about the incident, which happened in the Bangalore city of the Karnataka state, in an interview with an Indian news channel.

The victim said that she had come to the college for submitting an assignment. She added that she was not being allowed inside just because she was carrying the burqa but somehow made her way inside.

The student started chanting Allahu Akbar in reply to the Jai Shri Ram slogans being chanted by the mob.

When Muslim girl arrives at PES College, She's been heckled by several 'students' wearing #saffronshawls #KarnatakaHijabRow

She said that she had been carrying the burqa and hijab, which is part of a Muslim girl, but when she used to go to class she would only carry the hijab.

The student added that the burqa was always part of them and even the principal had not raised any objections to it. She said that head protected me like other teachers.

She revealed that she is not the only student to have undergone such an experience. She claimed that five women, who were told to remove their hijab or else be sent back home, came crying to her.

She added that their education is being ruined just for a “piece of cloth”.

