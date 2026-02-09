NASA experts have officially refuted viral claims that Earth will experience a loss of gravity for seven seconds in 2026. A rumor circulating on social media recently warned of a “global catastrophe” caused by a brief gravitational disturbance on August 12, 2026.

The hoax also alleged the existence of a secret NASA initiative called “Project Anchor,” purportedly a black-budget program with $89 billion in funding responsible for constructing underground bunkers to survive the event.

“The Earth will not lose gravity on August 12, 2026,” a NASA spokesperson confirmed, dismantling the conspiracy theory.

While the gravity claim is false, NASA officials confirmed that a significant astronomical event will indeed occur on that date: a total solar eclipse. On August 12, 2026, the Moon will align perfectly with the Sun, obscuring it from perspective in specific regions.

NASA emphasized that this alignment poses no danger to Earth’s stability.

“The gravitational attraction of the Sun and Moon on the Earth… is well understood and is predictable decades in advance,” the spokesperson explained. While this attraction impacts tidal forces, it does not affect Earth’s total gravity.

“Earth’s gravity, or total gravitational force, is determined by its mass,” the official added. “The only way for the Earth to lose gravity would be for the Earth system—the combined mass of its core, mantle, crust, ocean, terrestrial water, and atmosphere—to lose mass.”

In related news, a strong solar storm has recently hit Earth, bringing northern lights to lower latitudes and causing potential technological fluctuations. However, this space weather is unrelated to the viral gravity hoax.