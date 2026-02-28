Fact Check: No Pakistani jet shot down in Nangarhar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected claims circulating in sections of Afghan and Indian media alleging that a Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in Nangarhar province and its pilot captured.

The claim originated from officials of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, who asserted that Afghan forces had downed a Pakistani aircraft. The allegation was subsequently amplified by several Indian media outlets and regional platforms.

No Official Confirmation of Aircraft Loss

According to Pakistani authorities, no aircraft loss has been reported by the Pakistan Armed Forces. Officials emphasized that no independent international media organization or defense monitoring agency has verified the alleged incident.

Defense observers note that the claim relies solely on statements attributed to Afghan officials, without corroboration from neutral or third-party sources.

No Evidence of Crash or Pilot Capture

Authorities further pointed out the absence of any physical or visual proof to substantiate the allegation. No crash debris, wreckage site imagery, or verified evidence of a captured pilot has been presented.

In contemporary conflict environments, aircraft crashes are typically documented rapidly through satellite imagery, geolocation analysis, and independent reporting. No such verification has emerged in this case.

Viral Videos and Images Deemed Unrelated

Officials also addressed viral videos circulating on social media purportedly showing evidence of the crash. According to the government, the footage is unrelated and predates the current claim.

Additionally, an image shared by Afghan broadcaster TOLO News allegedly depicting a downed jet has been identified as unrelated to Pakistan. Officials said the image corresponds to a separate Russian aircraft incident in Turkey in 2021 and has been recycled to support the current narrative.

Allegations of Coordinated Disinformation

Government representatives described the incident as part of a broader pattern of coordinated disinformation. They claimed that multiple misleading or recycled videos have been circulating in recent days, allegedly linked to what they described as an “India–Afghan propaganda ecosystem.”

Officials added that no credible defense analysis supports the assertion that Afghan forces conducted the operation described in the claim.