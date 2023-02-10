Fact Check: Prediction of earthquake in Pakistan region after Turkiye?

With more than 20,000 people collectively succumbing to their tragic deaths in wake of the ghastly earthquakes, worst in decades, in Turkey and Syria.

Just in Turkey alone, the toll has risen to 17,134 deaths, surpassing the casualty scale from a 1999’s traumatic earthquake in the country. In Syria, authorities reported 3,317 deaths.

While the whole world stands in solidarity for the aggrieved countries, some people have seemingly capitalized on the occasion with their quackery and scattershot statements “realizing” in the form of this earthquake.

A Dutch researcher made these predictions three days ahead of the seismic onslaught. While one of his “sooner or later” prophecies came to realization, it may be noted that he has made these helter-skelter claims in great numbers in the past with hardly anyone coming close to fruition.

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

USGS geologist Susan Hough said that Hoogerbeets has been described as some from an amateur earthquake “enthusiast” and “quake mystic”.

People like these cite movement of planets in our solar system when the predict earthquakes.

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day, but you don’t trust it, she said.

