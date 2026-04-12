Fact-Finding Committee Formed Over Matric Exam Center Shifts

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahu, has taken notice of the controversial change in examination centers in the Matric Board, ARY News reported.

The Provincial Minister has sought an immediate report from the Secretary of Universities and the relevant education boards. Additionally, Rahu has directed the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“A comprehensive report will be submitted once the inquiry is complete,” Ismail Rahu stated.

Earlier, the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) had voiced intense reservations regarding the Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s (BSEK) administrative failures and decision to allow matriculation students to appear for matric exams at any center of their choice, ARY News reported.

As matriculation exams commenced this Friday, the ASPSCA labeled the BSEK’s administrative performance “faulty and unsatisfactory.” In a joint statement, ASPSCA Chairman Hyder Ali and the General Secretary asserted that the last-minute determination of exam centers—and subsequent frequent changes—serve as definitive proof of board misadministration.

Key Concerns Raised by ASPSCA:

Systemic Failure:

The association highlighted that recurring software faults and issues with the submission of enrollment and examination forms reflect a collapse in the board’s digital infrastructure.

Facilitating Irregularities:

The ASPSCA alleged that establishing small centers and then assigning over 1,000 students to them is a move that effectively facilitates “cheating mafias” and corruption.

Resource Mismanagement:

Allowing students to choose their own exam centers was described as an “unfruitful practice” that results in the loss of precious administrative resources.

Incompetence Allegations:

The association questioned the competency of the Controller of Examinations, suggesting that a lack of experience and geographical awareness of the city has led to a breakdown of the examination system.

Impact on Students

The ASPSCA emphasized that this administrative chaos has subjected thousands of students to unnecessary mental distress, calling it a clear violation of their right to a peaceful examination environment.

Call to Action

The association has formally demanded that high-ranking authorities take immediate notice of these irregularities and implement emergency measures to ensure transparency and order for the remainder of the examination period.