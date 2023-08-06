Facts about Judge Humayun Dilawar’s London departure revealed

More facts about Judge Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar’s departure to London were revealed after ARY News obtained University of Hull’s documents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and PTI chairman to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case, departed for London on Saturday after announcing the verdict.

It was learnt that some judges left for London to attend a training workshop.

It emerged that Humayun Dilawar was among four judges whose names were dropped from the training course in accordance with the initial lists. The nominated judges’s names were sent for the training workshop in May 2023.

According to the documents, Dilawar’s participation in the University of Hull’s training workshop had been confirmed on July 31.

One of the shortlisted judges, Faizan Haider had applied for visa but no decision was taken as yet. Dilawar’s name was included to the list due to absence of another judge Faizan Haider.

The university’s documents showed that Dilawar was selected as an alternative candidate in the absence of the Judge Faizan Haider to fill the vacant seat for the training programme.

A letter sent on June 21 showed that four judges from Islamabad were selected for the training programme which includes Zeba Chaudhry, Kamran Basharat and Shoaib Bilal.

Later, seven judges had departed for London which include Abida Sajjad, Saima Iqbal, Ayesha Shabbir, Saqib Jawwad, Rizwan Qureshi, Sanam Bukhari and Humayun Dilawar.

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

The local court Saturday sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.