Justice Qazi Faez Isa issues clarification over viral video

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), issued a clarification to reject ‘erroneous interpretations’ in media that he did not “greet Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial or shake his hand at a ceremony”, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Justice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman took oath as the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court yesterday (1 June 2023). Immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony I went first to greet and congratulate his wife where I met Justice Umar Ata Bandial and greeted him. Then I proceeded to greet Justice Rahman,” he said in the clarification.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa noted, “Later, I went to talk to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, a former Aalim Judge of the FSC, when Mr Justice Bandial came to greet him too. Someone recorded this moment, and incorrectly added that I had not greeted Justice Bandial, even though just a few minutes earlier I had done so”.

“Justice Rahman’s wife wanted to introduce me to some of her family members, which was the reason I turned,” he added.

The SC judge further said that some erroneous interpretations have appeared in the media of the events at the ceremony. He requested not to propagate factually incorrect stories “as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm”.

Justice Isa also shrugged off the impression of divisions in the top judiciary. “It is also factually incorrect to add in the same breath, that I have intentionally created a separate group within the Supreme Court”.

Read more: Justice Qazi Faez Isa issues clarification on attending NA convention

“This is completely untrue. I stand by my oath of office, to defend and uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and cannot concur with anything less. Garnishing facts to create a controversial narrative is damaging to the institution.”

“Let us not be detracted, let us work together to build a strong judicial system which focuses on the administration of expeditious justice,” he added.

There has been a division in the Supreme Court (SC) which is being continuously reported in media especially after CJP Umar Ata Bandial started the suo motu proceedings for holding elections for the Punjab Assembly.