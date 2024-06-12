FAFEN report highlights 100 days of NA performance

ISLAMABAD: The FAFEN has issued its report on 100 days of the 16th National Assembly of Pakistan pointing out slow legislation.

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its report stated that the NA had a slow legislative start. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended only two sittings (10pc) after his election as Leader of the House. Federal ministers’ attendance also remained minimal.

In comparison, PTI founder as former prime minister’s attendance remained 29 percent and Nawaz Sharif’s 26pc in parliament sittings during first 100 days of their respective terms in office.

The Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub attended 88 pct sittings.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker chaired 84pc of proceedings, while Points of Order consumed 30pc of the plenary time.

Cumulatively, the House held 23 sittings spanned over 66 hours and 33 minutes.

The delay in formation of the standing committees also affected performance of the assembly. The formation of committees was delayed by more than a month from the time mentioned in rules.

The House still remains short of 26 members, legal dispute over SIC’s eligibility for representation on the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims has been in pending with the Supreme Court.

Some 60 MNAs, collaborated to raise 28 Calling Attention Notices highlighting governance issues, particularly related to energy and power.

SIC lawmakers sponsored 29pc calling attention notices, PPPP 25pc, each PMLN and JUIP lawmakers sponsored 18pc, and independents raised 4pc.