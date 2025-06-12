Fahad Mustafa breaks silence on financial gains as a producer

Pakistan’s leading superstar, producer and game show host, Fahad Mustafa, opened up on the financial gains of production as he addressed the protest of his fellow actors.

Speaking to host Hassan Choudary on ARY Digital’s talk show ‘Buzz’, Fahad Mustafa responded to the common complaint from actors, who believe that a producer rakes in all the financial benefits of the project, while they put in all the effort to make it a hit.

“I’ve noticed a common thing in many actors. They believe that a producer is making a lot of money, only because of them,” he began and shared that even though he is an integral part of ARY Digital, it would be stupid of him to believe that the channel is doing well because of him only.

“To be honest, the producer earns the least in this country,” the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star and producer hinted. “But even if they do earn, why does it bother you? Of course, I’m earning. That’s what I backed a project for, and not charity.”

In a subtle dig at all such people, Mustafa suggested they also venture into production to reap its benefits rather than being bitter.

“This really hurts me. Why can’t we wish others well while working for them?” he concluded.

