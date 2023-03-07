Fahad Shaikh will think ‘four times’ before working with this actress

Actor Fahad Shaikh won hearts with his work in superhit dramas. His on-screen presence with actresses in projects earned him fame.

The ‘Dunk’ actor has shared the screen with prolific actresses such as Hajra Yamin, Azekah Daniel, Sana Javed and Laila Wasti.

Fahad Shaikh appeared as a guest on the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire”, hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

During the rapid-fire question round, he had to pick among one actress Yashma Gill, Mashal Khan and Nazish Jahangir, with whom he would think about “four times” before agreeing to work with them.

The actor tried to avoid the question but picked the third option. It is pertinent to mention that the duo have shared the screens in many projects.

Moreover, he said friendship is important to work in the showbiz industry. The actor said he wears Fahad Mustafa’s clothes without letting him know.

Fahad Shaikh went on to say that he does not pick Fahad Mustafa’s calls also.

Moreover, the actor jokingly said he could be right-handed Asif Ali’s replacement in the Pakistani cricket team.

