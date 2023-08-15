Fahad Sheikh, wife blessed with a baby girl

A-list actor Fahad Sheikh and his wife Mahreen, have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Betiyaan’ star and his wife, as the two welcomed their second child earlier this week, Sheikh announced via an Instagram post on Sunday.

Taking to his account on the photo and video sharing application, Sheikh posted an adorable click of the tiny hand of his newborn with the joyous announcement on the feed. Beginning with a Quranic verse which translates to, “So which of the favours of your Lord will you deny,” the actor added, “And then there were four.”

“By the grace of Allah we have been blessed with ‘Rehmat’ our little princes,” Sheikh announced and revealed that the proud parents have named their first daughter, Ayzal.

He concluded the announcement post by requesting his followers to remember the family in prayers.

Thousands of the actor’s fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child via the comments sections of the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Fahad Sheikh married Mahreen, the daughter of veteran actor-singer Shahida Mini, in 2012. The couple is now parents to two kids, an elder son, Aahil and a daughter.

