‘Wish I had gone to school…’: Fahad Sheikh

A-list TV actor Fahad Sheikh disclosed that one of his ‘Hasrat (desire)’ is that he should have attended school more punctually in his childhood.

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the cast of ‘Hasrat’ was asked to share a hasrat (desire), related to their school days, to which, Sheikh divulged that he had the least attendance during school days, and he regrets it now.

The actor shared that his attendance was as low as 17% because he used to attend classes only on Fridays, due to the half day. “But somehow I was always rescued by my teachers from being expelled because I was the captain of the cricket team, and my coach would be like, ‘We need him’,” Sheikh recalled.

“So I learned this quite early in life that be perfect in whatever you do,” he added with a laugh.

Further speaking about the guilt, the celebrity mentioned that he regrets it now and wishes he had been more regular in school and had spent more time there in creating the bonds of a lifetime.

However, Sheikh maintained that this doesn’t mean he was poor in his studies and never needed to cheat during exams.

Notably the new drama serial ‘Hasrat’, starring Fahad Sheikh, Kiran Haq and Janice Tessa, in the main roles of Arham, Sanaya and Fabiha, aired its first episode last night.

Helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame), the intriguing plot of the play is penned by Rakshanda Rizvi, whereas, Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi backs the title.

Fahad Sheikh gets teary-eyed sharing guilt of life