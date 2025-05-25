WATCH: Faheem Ashraf’s final-over fireworks take Gladiators past 200 in final

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Faheem Ashraf played a brilliant final-over cameo to take his side past 200 against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 10 final.

The ultimate game of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League saw the Gladiators opting to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium against the Qalandars.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz scored 76 off 43 balls to lift his side to 172 in 18 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 7, Faheem Ashraf could face just eight balls in the PSL 10 final; however, he made the most of it by hitting two fours and three sixes.

His heroics in the final over, bowled by Salman Mirza, helped Quetta Gladiators go past the 200-run mark.

Pacer Khurram Shahzad took a single off the first delivery to bring Faheem Ashraf to the strike, with the scoreboard showing 179/8 in 19.1 overs.

The left-handed batter launched a towering six on the second delivery of the over, and followed it with a four at mid-wicket.

Faheem Ashraf then hit two consecutive sixes to take Quetta Gladiators to 201 in 19.5 overs.

However, he was dismissed on the last ball of the final while attempting to close the innings on a high.

The Quetta Gladiators all-rounder was dismissed after scoring 28 runs off just eight balls, at a strike rate of 350.

Playing XIs for the PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, and Finn Allen.