Faheem Ashraf’s surprise return to Pakistan squad sparks outrage

LAHORE: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s surprise return to the Pakistan squad has sparked a wave of criticism from cricket fans, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-nation series with New Zealand and South Africa and the Champions Trophy 2025 and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf made a return.

Ashraf’s inclusion in the team has raised questions about the selection criteria, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote, “Prank ho gaya” while another lamented “Hamesha kaisy team me ajate hain”.

Although the PCB said in its press release that Ashraf had been selected based on his domestic performance, but statistics tell a different story.

After his debut in 2017, he has played 34 ODIs in seven years in which he took only 26 wickets and his batting average is only 10 runs.

PCB said in its statement that the right-arm medium-fast bowler’s 34th and last ODI was in September 2023 and since then he has been one of the most consistent domestic performers across all formats.

Explaining the reason for including the allrounder in the team, a member of the National Selection Committee, Asad Shafiq, said “Faheem Ashraf’s experience and presence gives us a fast-bowling all-rounder’s option”.

However, sources suggest that a day earlier, Aamir Jamal’s name was under consideration, but the selectors were over-impressed by Faheem Ashraf’s bowling show in a much low-rated Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

Pakistan, defending champions and hosts, will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

They will then face India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.

All of Pakistan’s games will begin at 2pm local time.

It is worth noting here that the eight-time tournament will be played at the three venues of Pakistan – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India’s games including the hotly-anticipated PAK vs IND group stage game.

All three venues in Pakistan will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will also host a semi-final.