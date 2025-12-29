Faheem leads Rangpur Riders to victory over Chattogram Royals

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf delivered a devastating spell with the ball to steer Rangpur Riders to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chattogram Royals in the fifth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Chattogram Royals never found momentum and were bundled out for 102 in 17.5 overs.

Opener Mohammad Naim provided the only real resistance, smashing a brisk 39 off just 20 balls, laced with seven boundaries and a six.

Mirza Baig added 20 from 24 deliveries, but the rest of the batting unit folded cheaply as Rangpur’s bowlers tightened the noose.

Faheem was the standout performer, ripping through the Royals’ middle and lower order with sensational figures of 5 for 17 in 3.5 overs.

He was well supported by Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up two wickets, while Nahid Rana, Al Islam and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with a wicket apiece to ensure Chattogram never recovered.

Rangpur’s chase was equally authoritative. Openers Dawid Malan and Litton Das put the result beyond doubt with a fluent 91-run stand at the top.

Litton fell for 47 off 31 balls, striking four fours and two sixes, while Malan anchored the innings with a composed 51 from 48 deliveries, including five boundaries and a pair of sixes.

Although Mukidul Islam briefly lifted Chattogram’s hopes with figures of 2 for 5 in two overs, Rangpur Riders remained in complete control

Khushdil Shah and Mahmudullah calmly finished the job, guiding the Riders home in 15 overs to seal a comprehensive victory.