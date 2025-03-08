PTI’s Faisal Javed moves PHC for removal of name from PCL

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed has approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to have his name removed from the Passport Control List (PCL), ARY News reported.

As per details, Faisal Javed, through his counsel Alam Khan Advocate, filed a petition in the PHC, stating that his name was wrongly included in the PCL.

According to the petition, Faisal Javed’s name was initially included in the Pakistan Interior Ministry’s Exit Control List (PNIL), but was later removed following a court order. However, on the same day, his name was added to the PCL, restricting his travel abroad.

Faisal Javed intends to perform Umrah, but his inclusion in the PCL has barred him from traveling. The petition requests the court to order the removal of Faisal Javed’s name from the PCL, allowing him to travel abroad freely.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed was offloaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight despite having permission from the Peshawar High Court to travel for Umrah.

The PHC had earlier directed the relevant authorities to temporarily remove Javed’s name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Exit Control List (ECL).

Javed was scheduled to depart for Umrah at 3 pm, but was stopped at the airport. Despite showing the court order, airport authorities refused to let him board the flight. Javed alleged that the government failed to remove his name from the list despite the court’s order.

Javed’s lawyer, Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai, had argued in court that his client’s name was included in the PNIL without justification, preventing him from traveling for Umrah.