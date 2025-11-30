KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi denies knowledge of governor’s rule

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said he is only hearing about the possible imposition of Governor’s Rule and his own removal through the media, insisting that no official communication has been made to him so far, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, the Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said he has no knowledge of any plan to impose Governor’s Rule or replace him, adding that such speculation has been circulating for a long time. He stressed that running the province is the responsibility of the provincial government, not the Governor’s Office.

Faisal Karim Kundi noted that the overall situation in the province, from law-and-order challenges to multiple governance issues, does not allow for widespread protests or unrest. The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added that while the Constitution contains a provision for Governor’s Rule, no discussion has taken place with him regarding such a move.

He confirmed meeting the Prime Minister recently but said the subject did not come up at all. According to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is currently no formal talk of Governor’s Rule, though he added that in politics “anything can change tomorrow.”

Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated that for now, he has neither received instructions nor any indication from the federal government about changes to his position or the administrative status of the province.

Federal Govt Mulls “Governor-Rule” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier, the federal government was reportedly considering imposing “governor-rule” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Names circulating for appointment as the next Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached six, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, at the top of the list remains the current Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, suggesting he could continue in the role. Others being considered are former ministers: Amir Haider Hoti, Pervez Khattak and Aftab Sherpao.

If no consensus emerges around a political figure, the government is also said to be eyeing former military officers for the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa position, among them retired Lieutenant General Ghayur and retired Lieutenant General Khalid Rabbani.

The proposal comes amid rumours that the governor’s rule might be considered as a response to growing instability or administrative pressures in the province. If imposed, the rule would effectively place the province’s governance directly under the control of the Governor of KP.