Faisal Kundi calls for APC to devise national counter-terrorism strategy

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday called for holding an All Parties Conference (APC) for devising a national strategy to eradicate terrorism from the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the special assistant said that the All Parties Conference should be immediately called with the representation of all political parties to evolve a counter-terrorism strategy to avoid recurrence of terror incidents like Peshawar Police Lines mosque attack and the Army Public School.

Faisal Kundi said Pakistan’s journey towards peace and stability should not be halted due to any individual. “History will not forgive those who will not be part of the peace process,” he added.

Kundi said the then Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government had initiated the process for establishing peace in the country in the year 2008 by uniting all the stakeholders, besides taking remarkable steps, including the 18th Constitutional Amendment, National Finance Commission Award, and transfer of powers to the parliament.

He emphasised on revisiting the Afghan policy to analyze loopholes and devise a way forward to make it more viable for the country.

As regards the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said the last PPP government had strived hard to establish peace in the province, which was ruined due to the ineffective policies of the previous regime.

The SAPM also emphasised on reviewing the counter-terrorism policy to make it more effective.

He alleged that the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had revealed that a total amount of Rs1 billion was paid as ransom in the reported kidnapping cases during the previous regime that was now being spent on terrorism activities which was a matter of great concern.

To a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s court cases, Faisal Kundi said no one should be above the law and hoped that all the honourable courts would ensure the supremacy of the law.

Imran Khan, who was talking about the ‘Jail Bharu Movement’ was in fact reluctant of appearing before the courts, he added. “Imran Khan will take another U-turn in the Jail Bharo Movement like in past,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that an All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on terrorism was postponed due to the latter’s earthquake-hit Turkiye visit.

Earlier, the federal government rescheduled the APC for February 9 and also changed its venue. The conference was earlier scheduled for February 7.

PM Shehbaz had called an APC on February 7, inviting all national political leaders, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, to deliberate on national challenges, including economic crisis and rising terrorism.

The premier announced the APC days after the Peshawar Police Lines carnage, which killed more than 90 people when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Zuhr prayers inside a mosque.

Comments