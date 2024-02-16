Faisal Kundi says next election will be held b/w PPP, PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi said that the next elections will be contested between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme (KHABAR Meher Bokhari Kay Saath), the PPP leader said that PTI and JUI-F have changed their narratives now the nation is waiting for Imran Khan and Maulana Fazl to exchange apologies.

Reacting to JUI-F chief revelations regarding the no-confidence motion, Faisal Kundi said that Fazlur Rehman was the most beneficiary leader after the motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan. Maulana Fazl had said that he and his brother will become the Prime Minster and Chief Minister after the ouster of Imran Khan, Kundi added.

He lashed out the former PDM head saying that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had several ministries during PDM tenure but he choosed to make these these revelations after the people rejected him in elections.

Kundi’s remarks came after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed that the no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought on the behest of ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazl disclosed that he was not in favor of the no-confidence motion against Imran, which later resulted in his ouster as the country’s Prime Minister.

He revealed that the PPP was running the motion, the former ISI chief Faiz Hameed also met the JUI-F chief and asked him to table the motion against Khan but within the system.

Maulana Fazl elaborated that during the time of the no-confidence motion, they remained in communication with Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed. Both urged all political parties to proceed with the no-confidence motion against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.