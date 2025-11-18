Faisal Mumtaz Rathore sworn in as Azad Kashmir PM

MIRPUR: People’s Party’s Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Tuesday sworn in as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

Acting President Chaudhry Latif Akbar administered oath to the new prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, Sohail Anwar Sial, Tanvir Ilyas, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Raja Farooq Haider and others attended the oath taking ceremony.

The no-confidence motion against AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq was passed on Monday, ending his tenure following a decisive vote in the Legislative Assembly.

During the session, lawmakers cast their votes through a show of hands. According to the Assembly’s count, 36 members voted in favour of the motion, while only 2 opposed it, clearing the way for a change in the AJK government.

Earlier, the PPP formally nominated Faisal Mumtaz Rathore as its candidate for the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, signalling a strong push for a consensus-oriented leader with deep political and institutional roots.

A member of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the Secretary General of PPP AJK, Mr. Rathore, born on April 11, 1978, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, brings a comprehensive political profile to the forefront of AJK’s executive leadership.