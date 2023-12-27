28.5 C
Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N

Faisal Saleh Hayat, who remained Pakistan People’s Party MNA from 1988 to 2002 on Wednesday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

Hayat made the official announcement of joining PML-N after meeting with the party’s president Shehbaz Sharif in Jhang, here today.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Faisal Saleh Hayat in PML-N and added his inclusion will help the party to win polls in Jhang.

It may be recalled that Faisal became an MNA in 1977 on a PPP ticket. He was elected again in the 1988 elections after Gen Ziaul Haq’s martial law and remained loyal to the PPP till 2002.

He served as a member of Central Executive Committee of the PPP in 1979.

In 2002, he was elected MNA on a PPP ticket, later forming PPP-Patriots and then joining the “king’s party.” He served as federal minister in various ministries, including commerce (1988–90), environment; housing and works; interior (2002–04), and Kashmir affairs.

