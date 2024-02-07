Faisal Vawda believes THIS party will get majority in general elections 2024

KARACHI: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has come up with a prediction regarding the winner of the General Elections 2024 and political party’s position in the National Assembly.

Speaking at a special transmission of ARY News for Elections 2024, Faisal Vawda said that results after the polls would be a surprise, reckoning that no party will be able to get the majority in 342-member National Assembly.

The former federal minister said that no party would be able to form the government alone. He reckoned that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would be the single largest party with 80 to 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Faisal Vawda said that Pakistan People’s Party will the runners-up in the General Elections 2024 with 50 to 70 seats. He said that independent candidates would play ‘kingmaker’ role this time around by winning good number of seats.

The former federal minister has foreseen the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan wining eight to 13 National Assembly seats from urban parts of Sindh. He said that Moulana Fazalur Rehman led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would secure nine to 12 seats from its strongholds.

Faisal Vawda said that newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party could bag three to five constituencies

He predicted that the PML-N and the PPP would form a coalition government in the centre. “If PML-N forms the government without the PPP, the government will last for 11 to 13 months,” he added.