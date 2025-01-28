Faisal Vawda blasts FBR’s vehicle purchase despite revenue shortfall

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda heavily criticised Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) move to purchase over 1,000 vehicles for its staff despite revenue shortfall, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at the floor of Senate, Faisal Vawda said FBR failed to achieve Rs384 billion revenue target and yet are getting vehicles.

“Shortfall in FBR’s targets might be the reason behind rewarding them with new vehicles.”

Faisal Vawda further said if you insist on fulfilling your desires and providing vehicles, but why not opt for economical options like 600cc cars instead of locking in 1,300cc ones?

Vawda also referenced the controversial case of £190 million, stating, “The cabinet had approved that decision as well, which led to imprisonment. These vehicles might lead to similar consequences.”

Proposing an alternative, Faisal Vawda suggested leasing vehicles with a shared financial contribution of 5% each from employees and the government. He added that the current plans lack transparency and will burden the exchequer unnecessarily.

Read more: FBR chief says new vehicles necessary for tax collection

He suggested to make four categories within the FBR that would allow additional salaries to employees.

The FBR came under severe criticism after deciding to purchase 1,010 cars, each with a 1200cc engine, for officers at a staggering cost of Rs 3 billion.

A Senate panel called for the cancellation of a contract to purchase 1,010 new cars for tax officers, citing concerns over the lack of competition in the bidding process.

According to Senator Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the contract was directly awarded to Honda Atlas without competition, despite Indus Motors offering a lower price of Rs200,000.